Cast revealed for Aladdin panto at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Sofie Anné (Princess Jasmine) and Ben Cajee (Aladdin) at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Photo: Alex Styles

Aladdin will run from December 3 to January 7 and will feature popular CBeebies star Ben Cajee who stars in the titular role.

The show will introduce Wolverhampton's own Sofie Anne in her role as Princess Jasmine while Duane Gooden will take on the role of the Genie.

Michael Greco (Abanazar) and Zoe Birkett (Spirit of the Ring) at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre. Photo: Alex Styles

West End leading lady Zoe Birkett, fresh from a production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, will play the Spirit Of The Ring alongside Michael Greco, EastEnders' Beppe Di Marco, who plays the evil Abanazar.

Returning favourites Tam Ryan will star as Wishee Washee, Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, and Ian Billings as the Notary.

The cast is completed by ensemble Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd’n Tyrone.

A synopsis for the show reads: "Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!?

"Book tickets and find out in Aladdin, a magical pantomime adventure from December 3 to January 7, 2023."