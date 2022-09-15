Wolverhampton road reopens four days after burst water main forced closure

Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, was closed due a three foot sinkhole in the road. Water was pouring from the hole..

Waterloo Road in Wolverhampton had been closed since Monday morning when the burst main created a hole in the road, measuring six-foot wide and three-foot deep.

Firefighters were called out while police helped closed the road.

Since then, Severn Trent engineers have been working to repair the burst pipe. The work was completed today and the road reopened.

