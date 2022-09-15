Notification Settings

Wolverhampton road reopens four days after burst water main forced closure

By Sunil Midda

A road near the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton has reopened after it was closed in both directions due to a burst water main.

Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, was closed due a three foot sinkhole in the road. Water was pouring from the hole..
Waterloo Road in Wolverhampton had been closed since Monday morning when the burst main created a hole in the road, measuring six-foot wide and three-foot deep.

Firefighters were called out while police helped closed the road.

Since then, Severn Trent engineers have been working to repair the burst pipe. The work was completed today and the road reopened.

Waterloo Road, between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street, was closed on Monday when a ruptured water main led to the road surface caving in.

The burst pipe was repaired and then the road surface was reinstated by the Severn Trent team.

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to say that the burst main on Waterloo Road has been repaired, our team has reinstated the road surface and the road has been reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience while we completed this repair.”

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

