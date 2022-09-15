Night at the movies helps raise much-needed funds for charity

With compere Steve Saul are the Haven team; Jade Secker, Hayley Powell and Chloe Evans

The Haven’s annual ball, at The Mount Hotel in Tettenhall, returned for its fourth year - and the first time back since 2020 after a Covid-enforced break - with a theme of 'Night at the Movies'.

Around 110 guests enjoyed the glitz and glamour straight from Hollywood’s red carpet and helped to raise more than £6,500 for the charity, which supports women and children in the city affected by domestic abuse and homelessness.

Guests were entertained throughout the event with blackjack and roulette tables and themed games, a machine dishing out popcorn throughout the night, and a live singer performing all the top hits from the blockbusters.

The night also included a three-course meal, disco and auction.

Reuben Bannister, managing director at IT Works and sponsor of the ball said “IT Works were delighted to be the sponsor for the Night at the Movies Ball.

"We have an ongoing relationship with The Haven as a business and see every day the great work they do.

"As a company, we are invested in supporting the local community, this, along with my own personal connection to the charity, meant that we were more than happy to sponsor the event, helping them to raise vital funds and awareness.”

One of the attendees at the ball said: “It was a brilliant night and amazing to be a part of raising such an incredible amount for a local charity that does so much good work in the city.”

Jade Secker, fundraising manager for The Haven, said: “This was our first ball back since Covid, so it was amazing to see it be such a success.

"It is our biggest event of the year, and the funds raised are vital to ensuring we can continue to be a beacon of hope for vulnerable women and children fleeing domestic abuse.