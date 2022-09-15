First photos inside Restaurant Hub as food hall at Wolverhampton Sainsbury's opens

The new Restaurant Hub opened at Wolverhampton Sainsbury's St Mark's store.

The new spots that have opened today are Caffe Carluccio's, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Slim Chickens, Ed's Easy Diner and, in collaboration with Deep Blue Restaurants, Harry Ramsdens.

The new dining destination is located inside Sainsbury’s Wolverhampton St Marks Superstore and is the third food hall format of its kind ever to open in a Sainsbury’s store. It follows a successful trial in Sainsbury’s Selly Oak, Birmingham and the launch of The Restaurant Hub Sydenham, South London earlier this month.

Customers can choose to visit the Sainsbury's supermarket on Raglan Street and dine-in, or choose to takeaway or even order a delivery.

Capacity has been created for up to 130 diners at the Restaurant Hub.

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s Food Commercial Director, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our third ever The Restaurant Hub in partnership with BRG, which will give customers in Wolverhampton the chance to enjoy a meal instore, or at home, from a great selection of restaurant brands. We’ve worked together to create a destination we think our customers will love and I’m looking forward to hearing what they think.

“We’ll continue to roll out The Restaurant Hub to more locations in the coming months, as part of our wider ambition for Sainsbury’s stores to inspire and delight our customers with great value and distinctive, tasty food.”

Each brand will showcase its signature dishes for eat-in, take-away and delivery – diners can expect gourmet burgers from GBK, hand-breaded buttermilk chicken tenders from Slim Chickens, sustainably sourced fish and chips from Harry Ramsdens, big breakfasts and world-famous shakes from Ed’s Easy Diner and coffees, pastries and sandwiches from Caffe Carluccio’s.

Satnam Leihal, CEO of Boparan Restaurant Group, said: “The Restaurant Hub in Selly Oak has been really popular which serves the local community all day and beyond.

"Customers love the choice of being able to order multiple brands in one order - to eat in, grab a takeaway, or have multiple brands delivered at home at the same time. We look forward to serving our new customers for years to come.”

To mark the opening of the Restaurant Hub, promotional offers are currently available:

Caffe Carluccio’s:

Delicious Danish pastry & any hot beverage for £4.25

Afternoon tea at Carluccio’s, consisting of tea and scone with jam & clotted cream, for £4.25

Customers can choose any sandwich & crisps and get a bottled drink for just £1.00

A tasty breakfast roll & and hot beverage for £4.95 (available until 10.30am every day)

Carluccio’s hot beverage collector card allows customers to buy 8 hot beverages and get the 9th free – customers can collect instore at Caffe Carluccio’s

GBK:

Burger, fries & drink for just £10.00

Harry Ramsdens: