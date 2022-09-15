Latest food hygiene results for Black Country and Staffordshire with one takeaway rating zero out of five

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that five businesses scored four out of five, and fifteen places were given five out five.
Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock was handed the zero hygiene rating after an inspection on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The owner of Hollywood Kebab House was asked for a comment following the zero rating, and he said: "I have made the changes that the authorities said to make.
"I have done everything and now I am waiting for the inspector to visit again and a new rating."
Also in the latest batch of ratings, Giggs Fish Bar on Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, which was previously rated a zero has had a re-inspection after it made the changes recommended to them and they have now had their rating changed to a four out of five.
Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.
A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:
Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock
One out of five:
Walton Fish Bar, at 5 Eccleshall Road, Stone
Navigation Inn, at Greensforge Lane, Swindon, South Staffordshire
Rose Pizza, at 95 High Street, West Bromwich
Tow out of five:
Rose Hill Balti, at 2-2a Rose Hill, Pye Green
Tenders Chicken & Desserts, a takeaway at 9 Pinfold Street, Darlaston, Walsall
Three out of five:
Oriental 2 Takeaway, a takeaway at 116 Mill Street, Cannock
Daves Cafe, at Walstead Road West, Walsall
Four out of five:
Coppice Farm Fish and Chips, at 246-248 Coppice Farm Way, Willenhall
Silsila, a restaurant, at 21b Horse Fair, Rugeley
New Jade Garden, at 42 Clayhanger Lane, Clayhanger, Walsall
Golden Lion at Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton
Giggs Fish Bar at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton
Five out of five:
The Pork Joint, at 4 Princes Square, Wolverhampton
Pizza Hut, at 514 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton,
KFC at Leathermill Lane, Rugeley
Venture Point Coffee Shop at Venture Pointtowers Bus Park, Wheelhouse Road, Rugeley
Burgerville at Unit 28 The Lightworks, 75-79 Market Street, Hednesford;
Kraftt Lounge Bar at 33 Market Street, Hednesford
The Trafalgar at Trafalgar Inn, 401 Littleworth Road, Cannock
St. Mary's Social Club and Community Centre at St Marys Social Club, Hallcourt Lane, Cannock
Buttercups Cafe at 44 North Street, Cannock
Costa Coffee at Wolverhampton Railway Station, Railway Drive, City Centre, Wolverhampton;
Two Greens at The Rock Hotel, Old Hill, Wolverhampton
Villiers Street Fish Bar, 86 Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton,
Saphari, at 188 Causeway Green Road, Oldbury
Burger Boi, at 30 Birmingham Road, Great Barr
Munch Inn Cafe at The Munch Inn Cafe, 5 Long Knowle Lane, Wolverhampton