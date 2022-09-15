Latest food hygiene results for Black Country and Staffordshire with one takeaway rating zero out of five

Food Standards Agency hygiene rating

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that five businesses scored four out of five, and fifteen places were given five out five.

Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock was handed the zero hygiene rating after an inspection on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The owner of Hollywood Kebab House was asked for a comment following the zero rating, and he said: "I have made the changes that the authorities said to make.

"I have done everything and now I am waiting for the inspector to visit again and a new rating."

Also in the latest batch of ratings, Giggs Fish Bar on Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, which was previously rated a zero has had a re-inspection after it made the changes recommended to them and they have now had their rating changed to a four out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock

One out of five:

Walton Fish Bar, at 5 Eccleshall Road, Stone

Navigation Inn, at Greensforge Lane, Swindon, South Staffordshire

Rose Pizza, at 95 High Street, West Bromwich

Tow out of five:

Rose Hill Balti, at 2-2a Rose Hill, Pye Green

Tenders Chicken & Desserts, a takeaway at 9 Pinfold Street, Darlaston, Walsall

Three out of five:

Oriental 2 Takeaway, a takeaway at 116 Mill Street, Cannock

Daves Cafe, at Walstead Road West, Walsall

Four out of five:

Coppice Farm Fish and Chips, at 246-248 Coppice Farm Way, Willenhall

Silsila, a restaurant, at 21b Horse Fair, Rugeley

New Jade Garden, at 42 Clayhanger Lane, Clayhanger, Walsall

Golden Lion at Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton

Giggs Fish Bar at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton

Five out of five: