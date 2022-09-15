Notification Settings

Latest food hygiene results for Black Country and Staffordshire with one takeaway rating zero out of five

By Sunil Midda

Hygiene ratings for food businesses across the Black Country and Staffordshire have been released with one Cannock takeaway handed a zero out of five rating – the worst possible score, whilst three other establishments received the second worst score of one out of five.

Food Standards Agency hygiene rating

The latest ratings given out to establishments show that five businesses scored four out of five, and fifteen places were given five out five.

Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock was handed the zero hygiene rating after an inspection on August 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

The owner of Hollywood Kebab House was asked for a comment following the zero rating, and he said: "I have made the changes that the authorities said to make.

"I have done everything and now I am waiting for the inspector to visit again and a new rating."

Also in the latest batch of ratings, Giggs Fish Bar on Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, which was previously rated a zero has had a re-inspection after it made the changes recommended to them and they have now had their rating changed to a four out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

A lowest rating possible of zero out of five was given to:

  • Hollywood Kebab House, a takeaway at 45 Mill Street, Cannock

One out of five:

  • Walton Fish Bar, at 5 Eccleshall Road, Stone

  • Navigation Inn, at Greensforge Lane, Swindon, South Staffordshire

  • Rose Pizza, at 95 High Street, West Bromwich

Tow out of five:

  • Rose Hill Balti, at 2-2a Rose Hill, Pye Green

  • Tenders Chicken & Desserts, a takeaway at 9 Pinfold Street, Darlaston, Walsall

Three out of five:

  • Oriental 2 Takeaway, a takeaway at 116 Mill Street, Cannock

  • Daves Cafe, at Walstead Road West, Walsall

Four out of five:

  • Coppice Farm Fish and Chips, at 246-248 Coppice Farm Way, Willenhall

  • Silsila, a restaurant, at 21b Horse Fair, Rugeley

  • New Jade Garden, at 42 Clayhanger Lane, Clayhanger, Walsall

  • Golden Lion at Cannock Road, Springfield, Wolverhampton

  • Giggs Fish Bar at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton

Five out of five:

  • The Pork Joint, at 4 Princes Square, Wolverhampton

  • Pizza Hut, at 514 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton,

  • KFC at Leathermill Lane, Rugeley

  • Venture Point Coffee Shop at Venture Pointtowers Bus Park, Wheelhouse Road, Rugeley

  • Burgerville at Unit 28 The Lightworks, 75-79 Market Street, Hednesford;

  • Kraftt Lounge Bar at 33 Market Street, Hednesford

  • The Trafalgar at Trafalgar Inn, 401 Littleworth Road, Cannock

  • St. Mary's Social Club and Community Centre at St Marys Social Club, Hallcourt Lane, Cannock

  • Buttercups Cafe at 44 North Street, Cannock

  • Costa Coffee at Wolverhampton Railway Station, Railway Drive, City Centre, Wolverhampton;

  • Two Greens at The Rock Hotel, Old Hill, Wolverhampton

  • Villiers Street Fish Bar, 86 Upper Villiers Street, Wolverhampton,

  • Saphari, at 188 Causeway Green Road, Oldbury

  • Burger Boi, at 30 Birmingham Road, Great Barr

  • Munch Inn Cafe at The Munch Inn Cafe, 5 Long Knowle Lane, Wolverhampton

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

