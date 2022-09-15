Care home gets go-ahead for extension

Ashley Court Care Home on the main A449 Penn Road in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

Ashley Court Care Home, which occupies 249 and 251 on the main A449 Penn Road just outside the city centre, was this week given approval to extend the rear of number 249 to match the neighbouring part of the property.

The development will also be similar in size to the separately owned adjacent premises at number 247.

Owner and manager Mrs Narinder Bachra said building the new residential wing would still leave a large, secure garden for residents to enjoy.

The plans will also include the installation of a new lift and wheelchair friendly gradient paths, as well as additional disabled parking spaces close to the home’s entrance points.

Number 249 is a large semi-detached property and the development will incorporate the present car park and gardens.

Once completed, the work will provide the home with rooms for an additional 26 residents. The home will then employ a total of 17 full-time and nine part-time staff.