Police officers to be sent to London as region gears up to pay tribute for Queen's funeral

King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

And big screens are set to go up in the region to allow people staying here to mourn together.

West Midlands Police are also believed to be sending hundreds of officers to London to help in the security operation.

Meanwhile attraction bosses in the West Midlands said they would join many major shops in closing for the day as a mark of respect.

Avanti West Midlands says it will run up to four extra trains a day this week, reversing recent cuts in services blamed on staff refusing to work overtime.

It also said it would review its services for the weekend and on the day of the funeral, with the possibility of joining other operators in offering journeys through the night.

The Queen was today back in London at Buckingham Palace and was due to be taken to Westminster Hall to lie in state.

Thousands have already started queuing for the chance to pay their respects, with access to the hall open 24 hours a day up until the funeral.

A huge police operation is under way in the capital, involving officers from the West Midlands, Staffordshire and West Mercia.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster said: “We are pleased to be supporting the major security operation. A large number of officers will be present from the West Midlands to ensure the funeral proceeds as safely and securely as possible.”

Wolverhampton City Council today said it would be erecting a big screen in Queen Square to enable people to watch proceedings. Other councils in the region may follow suit, although Dudley Council says it believes people would rather mourn at home.

St Matthew’s Church, on St Matthew’s Centre in Walsall, will be open on Monday between 8am and 1pm for personal reflection and prayer. Birmingham Cathedral has also announced there will be a public screening of the funeral in the cathedral grounds.

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: “We have seen an outpouring of grief, not just in Wolverhampton and across the United Kingdom, but all around the world, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

“It really is a sad occasion for the overwhelming majority of people in our country, and across the Commonwealth. We’ve lost someone who has been with us on a daily basis, someone who has been a constant presence for as long as most of us have been alive. She did sterling work for our country and it’s right that our country gives her due respect for a lifetime of service.

“We are now in a period of national mourning, and people are marking their respects in many different ways. We also know that people will doubtless want to get together with friends and family for Her Majesty’s funeral, which will take place on Monday and has been declared a Bank Holiday. We are planning to show the service on a big screen in the city centre, so that we can all come together as one city, and one nation.”

Dudley Council has announced it would not be airing the funeral on any large outdoor screens in public places, due to feeling people would rather pay respects in the privacy of their own home.