Festival a way to showcase pub and enjoy a nice pint

Patrick Rawley said the festival had been a good way of showcasing the pub

The Royal George in Willenhall has been running a week-long real ale festival, showcasing six beers from the Wye Valley Brewery.

The festival started on Monday and runs until Sunday, with Hog roasts on Wednesday and Saturday, a prize draw on Sunday and a range of other activities during the week.

Landlord Patrick Rawley said it was the first time the family-run pub had held a beer festival and said it was something he'd worked with the brewery to make happen.

He said: "I spoke to the Wye Valley rep about two months ago and told them what I was planning as I'd always wanted to do a beer festival at the pub and asked if they could give me any support.

"I asked them about sponsoring it and posters and banners if I made it a solely Wye Valley festival and they've given me so much support with advertising, as well as shirts for staff to wear.

"I'd just always wanted to have a go at doing it and do something different, as I don't know if there's been a festival like this before outside of Wetherspoons."

Mr Rawley said the festival had been well attended so far, with people coming in steady numbers, and said he anticipated it building up to a very busy weekend.

He said the venue helped, saying the Royal George was a place where people could enjoy a good pint in a good atmosphere while chatting or watching the football, and said he hoped it could increase the numbers coming in.

He said: "I certainly hope we can entice new people in and I think the advertising has helped to bring in people to have a look, as is our Facebook group.

"I think the festival has also been helping people who haven't been in for years to come back and have a look, so I think it will definitely generate some business.

"From what those who've come here have told me, the Butty Bach has been the most popular, with a lot of my regulars enjoying that one, but the HPA has been very popular too and the other beers are selling well, so its's all good."