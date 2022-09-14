Notification Settings

Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of State Funeral

By John Corser

People expecting to receive benefits and credits on Monday will be paid early due to the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Benefits and credits will be paid on Friday

Benefits and credits will be paid on Friday – the last working day before the bank holiday that is being held on the day of the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The Government has confirmed payments of benefits due to land in accounts on Monday, September 19 will be made early.

The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date will be delivered in advance.

This arrangement follows standard DWP and HMRC protocol that sees benefit and credit payment dates brought forward in line with national bank holidays.









