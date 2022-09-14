Benefits and credits to be paid early ahead of State Funeral

Benefits and credits will be paid on Friday

Benefits and credits will be paid on Friday – the last working day before the bank holiday that is being held on the day of the funeral in Westminster Abbey.

The Government has confirmed payments of benefits due to land in accounts on Monday, September 19 will be made early.

The Department for Work and Pensions and HM Revenue and Customs have put arrangements in place to ensure all benefits and credits due to be paid on this date will be delivered in advance.