Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Traffic collision halts tram services in Wolverhampton

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A traffic collision in Wolverhampton has halted tram services between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.

Trams are currently unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield
Trams are currently unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield

Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only until further notice.

Ticket acceptance is currently in place on the NX West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News