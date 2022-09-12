Traffic collision halts tram services in Wolverhampton

Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only until further notice.
Ticket acceptance is currently in place on the NX West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.
A traffic collision in Wolverhampton has halted tram services between Wolverhampton St George's and Priestfield.
Trams are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only until further notice.
Ticket acceptance is currently in place on the NX West Midlands 79 bus between Wolverhampton and Priestfield.