Staff 'devastated' after thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to Wolverhampton charity shop

Two large windows at Compton Care's retail superstore were smashed in. Photo: Compton Care

Compton Care's store in St George's Parade, in the city centre, was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Sunday morning – with two large windows being smashed.

Staff were left devastated when they came into work on Sunday and were unable to open the store, which raises vital funds for people living with incurable conditions.

Charlotte Harrison, Compton Care’s area retail manager, said: “We were absolutely devastated to find our St George’s charity shop in such a terrible state.

"The costs to repair the damage and the loss of sales and donated stock will have a significant impact for the charity.”

CCTV revealed two masked perpetrators threw bricks at the window and ransacked the shop.

The police were notified and attended, and the store remained closed all day Sunday as staff had to clean up the mess.