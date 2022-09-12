Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staff 'devastated' after thousands of pounds worth of damage caused to Wolverhampton charity shop

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a charity's flagship retail superstore in Wolverhampton which has left staff "absolutely devastated."

Two large windows at Compton Care's retail superstore were smashed in. Photo: Compton Care
Two large windows at Compton Care's retail superstore were smashed in. Photo: Compton Care

Compton Care's store in St George's Parade, in the city centre, was targeted by vandals in the early hours of Sunday morning – with two large windows being smashed.

Staff were left devastated when they came into work on Sunday and were unable to open the store, which raises vital funds for people living with incurable conditions.

Two large windows at Compton Care's retail superstore were smashed in. Photo: Compton Care

Charlotte Harrison, Compton Care’s area retail manager, said: “We were absolutely devastated to find our St George’s charity shop in such a terrible state.

"The costs to repair the damage and the loss of sales and donated stock will have a significant impact for the charity.”

Two large windows at Compton Care's retail superstore were smashed in. Photo: Compton Care

CCTV revealed two masked perpetrators threw bricks at the window and ransacked the shop.

The police were notified and attended, and the store remained closed all day Sunday as staff had to clean up the mess.

The shop has since reopened with people asking to donate to help the charity recover after the damage.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News