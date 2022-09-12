Sinkhole opens up in Wolverhampton city centre road due to ruptured water main

The hole opened up on Monday morning

The sinkhole in Waterloo Road between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street appeared on Monday morning when a ruptured water main led to the road surface caving in.

A crew from Tettenhall Fire Station, which was called out at 11.35am, posted a photo of the hole filled with water, along with a warning telling people there was "possible further subsidence" and the "road will be closed for sometime".

Sinkhole in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WMFSTettenhall

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the hole measured 6ft wide and 3ft deep.

"Water is being diverted into storm drains," he said.

"Police assisted with the road closure due to suspected further subsidence. Severn Trent is calling an emergency repair team to the site."

Water has been pouring down the road as a result of the ruptured main

A photo shared on social media showed a van stuck in the hole.

The closure of Waterloo Road has meant National Express West Midlands bus routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 62 and 62A are unable to serve stops on Waterloo Road.