Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sinkhole opens up in Wolverhampton city centre road due to ruptured water main

By David StubbingsWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A road in Wolverhampton city centre has been closed after a sinkhole opened up.

The hole opened up on Monday morning
The hole opened up on Monday morning

The sinkhole in Waterloo Road between Asda and the junction with Oxley Street appeared on Monday morning when a ruptured water main led to the road surface caving in.

A crew from Tettenhall Fire Station, which was called out at 11.35am, posted a photo of the hole filled with water, along with a warning telling people there was "possible further subsidence" and the "road will be closed for sometime".

Sinkhole in Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. Photo: @WMFSTettenhall

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said the hole measured 6ft wide and 3ft deep.

"Water is being diverted into storm drains," he said.

"Police assisted with the road closure due to suspected further subsidence. Severn Trent is calling an emergency repair team to the site."

Water has been pouring down the road as a result of the ruptured main

A photo shared on social media showed a van stuck in the hole.

The closure of Waterloo Road has meant National Express West Midlands bus routes 3, 4, 5, 6, 6A, 62 and 62A are unable to serve stops on Waterloo Road.

The operator told customers buses would travel along "normal line to Five Ways Island, Stafford Street, to normal line of route" in both directions.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Transport
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News