"There is great sadness across the Midlands": the region mourns after the death of the Queen

The Queen visited Walsall on July 27, 1977, during a Silver Jubilee visit to the Black Country. Sonia Hurley, aged five, of Stanbury Avenue, Darlaston, presents a bunch of pink rosebuds to the Queen as she leaves Walsall en route to the M6 via Bescot and on to Birmingham.

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, the region began to grieve as it faced the realisation that the reign of the country's longest ever monarch was over.

Emotive tributes flooded in from public figures and members of the public; from people who felt privileged to have met her, to people who had not, but loved her unwaveringly.

Tributes reflected on memorable visits to the region, her service to her country, and the mourning that has descended on the nation.

The Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, OBE, has sent a letter of sympathy to The King following the announcement of the death of his mother.

He said: “On behalf of the County of West Midlands we send our deepest sympathy to The King. There is great sadness across the West Midlands, the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth at the death of The Queen.

“Our thoughts are with His Majesty and the Royal family at this time.

“As an expression of our sadness, flags are flying at half-mast and many books of condolence are being opened at locations throughout the County of West Midlands.”

Mr Crabtree paid tribute to The Queen and her work during her 70-year reign.

“I am sure I speak for all of the citizens of West Midlands when I say that our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very sad time.

“Her Majesty was a frequent visitor to the West Midlands and the people of this County always welcomed her with great warmth.

“During Her extraordinarily long reign, the longest of any British Sovereign, She served us faithfully and whilst Her support will be deeply missed, Her contribution and outstanding service will be long remembered.

“We now reflect on the past with gratitude and offer our future support and loyalty to The King and the Royal Family.”

The Mayor of Dudley, Councillor Sue Greenaway, said: “We are greatly saddened to hear of the death of our Queen and on behalf of myself, Dudley Council and the people of Dudley borough, I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to the royal family at this time.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a dedicated public servant, whose unfailing devotion to her country was evident throughout her reign.

“The borough is proud to have welcomed the Queen on three occasions during her reign; in 1957 as part of a tour of Staffordshire and Worcestershire, in 1977 as part of the celebrations to mark her Silver Jubilee and finally in 1994 when she opened the new visitor centre at Dudley Zoo.

“As a mark of respect, we will be flying the Union Flag at half-mast, and books of condolence will be available to sign in the Council House and at borough libraries.”

Valerie Vaz, MP for Walsall South, said: “[It has been a] privilege to meet an extraordinary woman, monarch and head of our United Kingdom and to have lived through her reign; her values will endure. May she rest in peace.”

Professor David Loughton CBE, Group Chief Executive at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts are with The Royal Family as they mourn the loss of such an influential figure.

“Her death will have an obvious impact on her immediate family as well as being felt by all who have admired her across the world.

“The Queen has visited Walsall and Wolverhampton areas on a number of occasions and has always received a very warm welcome; our staff and our communities are deeply saddened by the news of her passing.

“Her Majesty has always been an incredible supporter of the NHS and recognised the amazing efforts of NHS workers when she awarded the institution the George Cross earlier this year.

“She has been an incredible servant to our country and her leadership, integrity and dedication will be sorely missed.”

Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield, said: “I deeply regret the passing of Her Majesty The Queen who, since ascending the throne, dedicated her life unstintingly in service to our nation and Commonwealth. Her workload was immense as must be our gratitude to her for her service.

“She was a frequent visitor to the Lichfield constituency coming to the Cathedral and to the National Memorial Arboretum on a number of occasions and her smile and charm was evident to us all.

“On one occasion, she arrived at Lichfield City station by Royal Train having slept overnight on the train at Barton; then after greeting the official receiving line of men, she spotted the wives and others standing in a corner.

“Despite being ushered out, she made a beeline across to the women and, beaming, she insisted on chatting and shaking hands with them too.

“The Queen was ever charming, knowledgeable and astute: never putting a political foot wrong. As Head of State, she knew fifteen Prime Ministers since Churchill and most heads of state of every foreign country including every Prime Minister or President of the Commonwealth.

“She held the Commonwealth together. She set the highest standard for our King and family.

“We mourn her passing as we leave the Elizabethan age and I offer my deepest condolences to her family and friends. God Save the King.”

Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands said: “Queen Elizabeth II’s lifetime of dedication to this country, her people, and the Commonwealth is impossible to put into words.

“She has been a constant throughout all our lives, providing hope, strength, and unity through some of the country’s toughest times.

“Her standards and values made her the Queen she was, and it is these hallmarks that must continue to guide us.

“Many across the West Midlands will hold dear personal memories of Her Majesty, but on behalf of our region I simply want to say ‘thank you’. Thank you for your service, your dedication, and most of all for your unwavering commitment to your people.

“On this, the saddest day for our country, my thoughts are with the Royal Family.”

The Bishop of Dudley, Martin Gorick, said: “Like most people in the UK today, Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has been the only monarch I have ever known, as she came to the throne ten years before I was born.

"My parents lived through World War Two and they particularly remembered how the young princess comforted people whose houses had been destroyed in the Blitz.

"When I was fifteen, she passed our house during her Silver Jubilee procession around the country. There was a carnival atmosphere and street had been crowded for hours just to see her drive through.

"Later in life I was privileged to meet HM the Queen in person which was always a delight and privilege.

"She was a sincere and prayerful Christian lady. Her Christmas broadcasts often went to the heart of her faith in ways that embraced the diversity of the nation and commonwealth.

"She lived out her calling to lead this country in the ways of righteousness and peace and was more than worthy of the titles she held under God: Supreme Governor of the Church of England, and Defender of the Faith.

"We mourn her passing. May she rest in peace and rise in glory."

Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West, said: “To articulate the loss of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is a nearly impossible task.

“She was the best of all of us and was the bedrock of our society for 8 decades.

“My thoughts and prayers are with HM The King and the whole Royal Family.”

Eddie Hughes, MP for Walsall North, said: "I am incredibly saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty the Queen’s passing. The Queen died peacefully this afternoon at Balmoral.

"My thoughts and prayers remain with the Royal Family, the nation and the rest of the world in mourning her loss. May Her Majesty Rest In Peace."

John Spellar, MP for Warley, said: "I think the outpouring of feeling from the country shows the huge respect the Queen commanded, but also what a massive part she has played in the transition of Britain in the last 70 years, changes which she has managed and accommodated with grace and dignity."

Councillor Rose Martin, Mayor of Walsall, said: "Following the very sad news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen I want to extend my condolences to the Royal Family at this extremely sad time.

"As a mark of respect Walsall Council flags have been lowered to half-mast and will remain until after the funeral.

Plans are being put in place to enable Walsall residents to pay their respects. My thoughts, like many people in Walsall, are with the Royal Family at this very sad time."

Stuart Anderson, MP for Wolverhampton South West, said: "It's with great sadness that we have had the news. I was a whip in the chamber when I was briefed today as the statement came through and we knew it was really serious.

"I just got back into Wolverhampton as I saw the news which is heart-breaking. She's been such an amazing woman who has done so much for this country and has led the nation. She will be sorely missed.

"Words can't really summarise what she's done for this country, she's just been truly remarkable and we're all devastated by the news."

Laura Shoaf CBE, chief executive of the West Midlands Combined Authority, said: “The sad news of Her Majesty’s death will be greeted with a profound sense of loss across the nation and beyond.

“She was a unique and wonderful Monarch who, over the course of more than 70 years, grew to become a reassuring and enduring symbol of this country.

“She was the only Monarch the vast majority of us have ever known and throughout her long reign she served this country with endurance, steadfastness and stoicism, those modest but solid virtues which epitomise the very best of British.

“She was a popular visitor to the West Midlands many, many times during her long reign and I’m sure many in our region will have fond memories.

“Her deep sense of duty was without measure. So too was her loyalty to the people of Britain and her beloved Commonwealth and while her passing marks the end of an era we must now work together to make sure her legacy of inclusion and tolerance continues to burn brightly.”