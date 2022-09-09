Notification Settings

Police release new image of missing 15-year-old Wolverhampton girl as concern grows

By Nathan Rowe

Police have released a new picture of a missing 15-year-old girl who is still missing.

New image of Shannon police hope will lead to new information

The girl, named simply as Shannon, has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

