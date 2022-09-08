Police grow increasingly concerned over missing 15-year-old Wolverhampton girl

The girl, named simply as Shannon, has gone missing from Wolverhampton.
She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.
Police are growing increasingly concerned over a missing 15-year-old girl.
The girl, named simply as Shannon, has gone missing from Wolverhampton.
She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.