Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police grow increasingly concerned over missing 15-year-old Wolverhampton girl

By Nathan RoweWolverhamptonPublished:

Police are growing increasingly concerned over a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shannon
Shannon

The girl, named simply as Shannon, has gone missing from Wolverhampton.

She was last seen wearing grey bottoms, with white trainers and a beige check jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote PID: 390949.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News