Have your say on major plans for health hub and new homes in Wolverhampton

The former Oxley Day Training Centre

Proposals have been put forward to build 24 housing units and a health and wellbeing site on the former Oxley Day Training Centre.

Residents will be able to view the design outside Probert Road Surgery, between 3.30pm and 6pm, on September 24 at the event.

It will then be submitted as part of the outline planning application for the currently vacant council-owned Probert Road site.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for city assets and housing, said: “This is an ambitious proposal that makes use of a brownfield site that is no longer in use.

“Following our successful community event held earlier this summer and the engagement workshop with stakeholders, we gained very useful feedback from a cross section of the community.

“The feedback received was instrumental in shaping the final design of the Oxley project as it helped identify further opportunities to benefit the community - and we are looking forward to showcasing it to residents on September 24.

“The new community facility will provide invaluable health & wellbeing services for the local community and will also help deliver more and better homes in Oxley.”

The council has been working closely with the NHS Black Country & West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (now NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board), Oxley Stafford and Probert Road GP surgeries, the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, and Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on the project.

This will provide improved council health and family services with integrated general medical services, more integrated working between primary care, community services, social care and secondary care providers, accommodation for local GP practices, a base for community nursing teams and a clinical bookable suite to support local delivery of ‘out of hospital’ services.

The residential accommodation proposal will include an opportunity for key worker housing and affordable living.