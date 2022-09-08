Christmas in Bridgnorth will go ahead after all

View overlooking Bridgnorth were residents are looking forward to Christmas

It comes after news that the Bridgnorth Christmas Market, held independently of the town council, won't be held.

Organisers of the Christmas market held last year Bridgnorth Events recently announced they had ceased trading.

But at a meeting of Bridgnorth Town Council on Tuesday, Councillor Rachel Connolly, who helps organise the Christmas lights switch on said it would be back 'bigger and better than ever.'

She said: "The Christmas market was run independently of the lights switch on and we understand it won't be going ahead this year but there will be plenty of festive fun in Bridgnorth and the lights switch on will be back."

The event, on Tuesday November 22, will feature live music, stilt walkers, Father Christmas and more, with further details to be released closer to the time.