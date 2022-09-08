Call for schools to have second hand uniform shops

More schools in Wolverhampton are being encouraged to have second hand uniform shops to help ease costs for cash-strapped parents

Leader of the city’s Conservative group Councillor Wendy Thompson said many parents had found themselves hit badly in the pocket when it came to kitting their children out for the new school term, with the ongoing cost of living crisis showing no signs of improving.

“A lot of families simply haven’t got this sort of money to spare – especially given the current economic climate – and there is no doubt they will really feel the pressure to make sure their kids have the correct school uniform," she said.

“Even when I was at school it was incredibly expensive to make sure we had everything that was required. My parents weren’t well off and I had to have the correct blouses, a pinafore dress, science overall, gym outfit, a mac, hat and blazer, which was the most expensive item.

“Added to that was a leather satchel, tennis racket, hockey stick and all the books. I know times have changed and perhaps children don’t need quite so much stuff, but it is still a very costly business,” said Councillor Thompson, herself a former teacher who has raised four children.

A recent survey of school uniform costs in the UK, carried out by The Schoolwear Association, found that the average cost of school and sportswear items is £119,19 per pupil.

Councillor Thompson said she would be putting forward a question to next week’s full council meeting asking what was being done to encourage schools in the city to have a second hand uniform shop to ease costs for parents.

“I know some schools already operate a used uniform shop and I would like to see the council get behind this and support it. School uniforms have a limited shelf life as pupils only wear them for a few years and then grow out of them.

“This is a real win win situation for everyone. It reduces the costs for parents whilst allowing them to buy the uniforms they need, and the money from sales can go back into the school and be used to buy more library books or fund school trips,” she added.

“I’m sure a lot of families with limited budgets would welcome this idea and even be inspired to approach their local schools with a view to setting up and running a second hand uniform shop if they don’t already have one.”