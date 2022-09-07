Former bingo hall to become vehicle workshop

The site of the former Buzz Bingo hall in Bushbury Lane, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Street View

West Bromwich-based Guest Motors was this week given the go-ahead to turn the Broadside buiding in Bushbury – most recently occupied as a storage unit for a property company – into a parts storage and vehicle recovery centre.

The vacant premises in Bushbury Lane will be used primarily for the recovery, servicing and sale of commercial and electric vehicles, the delivery, storage and sale of parts and general administrative work.

Operating hours will be between 6am and 11.59pm Monday; 12 midnight to 11.59pm Tuesday to Friday, midnight to 1pm Saturday and closed Sunday.

The business will employ 35 full-time and five part-time staff.

In a statement submitted alongside the application, Robert Spittle of company bosses Ian Guest Holdings Limited said: “A number of minor alterations will be made on site including painting existing cladding, the installation of new sectional vehicle doors and glazed windows, a customer entrance and minor alterations to the parking layout.

“There are two groups of operations/activities that are proposed to take place on site overnight, with measures in place to reduce/eliminate any impact on surrounding areas.

“The delivery of parts and recovered vehicles overnight will involve some light vehicle movement around the site, but there will be no more than two parts deliveries a night and on average only one or two recovered vehicles delivered per week.”

“Secondly, the servicing of commercial vehicles will involve some light vehicle movement as vehicles are transported in and out of the workshop, but all the servicing and testing of vehicles will take place inside the building with the doors closed,” he added.

“The only movement externally will be light vehicle movement as vehicles are driven in and out of the workshop. The only time the doors will be open is when vehicles enter and exit the workshop. The site itself is located within an existing industrial estate with similar commercial activities taking place.

“Therefore, the proposed overnight activities will not impact the surrounding area any more than the current surrounding infrastructure. The nearest residential properties are on the other side of Bushbury Lane.”