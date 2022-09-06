Wolverhampton takeaway given zero hygiene rating after rat droppings found by stored food

Giggs Fish bar, Hatley Drive, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

The full report has been issued for Giggs Fish bar, in Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, after it was given the lowest score possible after a hygiene inspection on July 1.

The inspector found rat droppings in the outdoor shed where bagged potatoes were being stored, and no antibacterial cleaner/sanitiser was available on site to clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment.

The zero rating means 'urgent improvement necessary', and now the full report has been issued after a Freedom of information request by the Express & Star.

The report states that it was a complaint visit, with the inspector noting: "At the time of my visit there was no Safer Food Better Business park or other document available or confirmed as being in use by the employee on site.

"At the time of my visit, a food handler had been left to manage the shop without any training in food hygiene and safety matters relevant to their job.

"You are required to ensure that all food handlers are supervised and instructed and/or trained in food hygiene matters.

"There were no checks of foods that were being cooked, hot held, or stored in chilled or frozen storage. You are required to ensure the safety of high risk foods on site and were unable to demonstrate this. You must obtain a thermometer to ensure these checked can be undertaken.

"The staff member did not have adequate knowledge in allergen awareness and how to identify the 14 allergens in foods served from the premises.

"You did not have a documented allergen management system in place. You need to ensure that you have assessed all allergenic ingredients that are handled and served on site.

"No antibacterial cleaner/sanitiser was available on site to clean and disinfect surfaces and equipment. It is concerning that you were operating the premises without completing basic cleaning and disinfection prior to the days trade nor during the course of the day.

"Rat droppings were found in the outdoor shed where bagged potatoes were being stored. Potatoes that were bagged and undamaged were relocate into the inside of the premises.

"Remove the sticky fly tape in the food preparation rooms and above the food preparation tables. The presence of the tape poses a food safety risk in that they are full and flies can dislodge and fall into surfaces/equipment/food below/adjacent.

"General cleaning to the rear food preparation rooms was poor. Cleaning to appliances and equipment was poor."

The business was instructed to ensure that they undertake all the changes that are recommended of them following the report and that they are legal requirements, and a revisit will be carried out to check compliance.

Surjit, the owner of the business said: "I have made all the changes that the inspector recommended and now I am waiting for another inspection to receive an updated rating.