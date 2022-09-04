Madness go One Step Beyond at Wolverhampton Racecourse

Madness at Wolverhampton Racecourse - Picture Erin Connolly

Thousands of people who had enjoyed the afternoon and early evening racing, and some who had just come for the music enjoyed the show - many, including youngsters wearing the Moroccan head gear and plenty dressed in colourful formal wear, something else which has become a trademark of the London based act.

Madness date back to 1976 and encompassed the late 70s and early 80s two tone ska revival. scoring 15 singles in the UK top ten, many with colourful videos that portray the lighter side of life and always having fun. They have become UK musical icons with an always lively and crazy stage performance often known for the dancing , costumes and stage backdrop as much as the songs

The eight piece band led of course by Suggs proved Wolverhampton wasn't One Step Beyond by starting with that famous anthem and never stopping for 90 minutes except for a brief five minutes when somebody was in difficulty near the front of the stage.

Suggs sprinkled plenty of humour into the set between the songs, making a joke about Johnny Depp before launching straight into My Girl and also made reference to his daughter being with someone from the Black Country and the fact they were about to make him a grandfather.

Ellen Pearce from Wednesfield was at the concert with her husband David and daughter Courtney and said she has seen Madness five times but they were as good as ever.