Railway services across the West Midlands set to be disrupted

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast and 12 other operators.

And they will also walk out at Network Rail which will impact other railway operators in the region, with further heavy disruption being expected.

They will walk out on September 15 and on September 17 with over 40,000 on strike nationally which will "effectively shut down" the network.

Talks have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the operators, according to the union.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

"Grant Shapps (Transport Secretary) continues his dereliction of duty by staying in his bunker and shackling the rail industry from making a deal with us.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and Government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: "Yet again, union leaders are choosing self-defeating, co-ordinated strike action over constructive talks, not only disrupting the lives of millions who rely on these services but jeopardising the future of the railways and their own members' livelihoods.

"These reforms deliver the modernisations our rail network urgently needs, are essential to the future of rail, and will happen, strikes will not change this."

Meanwhile members of the train drivers' union Aslef – including those at West Midlands Trains and Avanti West Coast – will walk out at 12 train companies on September 15, threatening travel chaos across the country.