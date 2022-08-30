Notification Settings

Young Central German Vocal Ensemble Choir giving free concert this weekend

By Adam Smith

The Young Central German Vocal Ensemble are performing in Tettenhall this weekend.

Conductor Fabian Pasewald
The choir will be performing Sounds of Europe at St Michael's Church on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Fabian Pasewald is the conductor of the German choir for the concert.

The concert is free but there will be a collection afterwards which will be split between The Good Shepherd and The Well Wolves food bank.

A spokesman for the Good Shepherd tweeted: "To all music lovers, a reminder of this free concert of choral music in Tettenhall this Saturday night. The choir of German students would certainly appreciate as much support as possible.

"A collection after the concert will be shared between ourselves The Well Wolves."

