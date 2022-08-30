Two dead and four taken to hospital after two-car crash in Claverley

West Midlands Ambulance Service

The incident took place on Long Common at 3.58pm yesterday afternoon where West Midlands Ambulance Service were in attendance.

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were all called to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two men in a critical condition, both from the same car.

"Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed dead at the scene.

“Two adults and two children, from the second car, were all treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Russell’s Hall Hospital and Birmingham Children’s Hospital respectively.

"All four patients were taken to hospital by land ambulance.