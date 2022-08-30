Almost 3,000 animals abandoned in West Midlands and Staffordshire in a year

The kittens dumped behind Asda in Brierley Hill earlier this year

RSPCA bosses said 2,977 abandonments had been reported in the two areas, with incidents rising almost one-fifth nationally between last year and in 2020.

And fears have been sparked by chiefs that the incidents are increasing, with 1,550 animals being reported dumped in the two areas during January to July this year.

Dermot Murphy, chief inspectorate officer, said: "The idea of putting your cat in a cat carrier and taking them to a secluded spot in the woods before walking away, or chucking your dog out of the car and driving off leaving them desperately running behind the vehicle, is absolutely unthinkable and heartbreaking to most pet owners - but sadly we are seeing animals callously abandoned like this every single day.

"We understand that sometimes the unexpected can happen – the pandemic and cost of living crisis proved that – but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal. There are always other options for anyone who has fallen on hard times and can no longer afford to keep their pet."

Earlier this year in Brierley Hill three kittens were abandoned at the back of the Asda supermarket. The trio, aged about 10 weeks old, were discovered near the Pearson Street store by a member of the public after they had been left in a cage behind some bins. They were taken to the charity's Newbrook Farm Animal Centre in Birmingham and were later rehomed.

The charity fears that a huge rise in pet ownership during the pandemic, coupled with the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, means even more animals are being given up this year.

The animal welfare charity has released the stark figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty summer campaign, which aims to raise funds to keep its rescue teams on the frontline.

Meanwhile, the charity revealed it receives around 90,000 calls to its cruelty line every month but in the summer, between July and August, calls rise to 134,000 a month and reports of cruelty soar to 7,600 each month.

Dogs were the most abandoned pet nationally, with 14,462 reports of dumped dogs made to the RSPCA last year. Cats were the second most abandoned pet, with 10,051 reports of cats being callously dumped in 2021. There were also 3,363 abandoned exotic pets reported to the RSPCA, including 1,455 fish and 685 snakes.