West Midlands Metro workers to vote on strike action

A West Midlands Metro tram

Tram workers have been embroiled in pay disputes with West Midlands Metro for months as they have fought for a higher wage.

More than 170 workers at West Midlands Metro will begin to be balloted by Unite on Friday, September 2, with the ballot closing on Friday, September 23.

If the workers vote for strike action then stoppages are likely to begin in October, the union says.

Staff include drivers, customer service representatives, engineers and infrastructure workers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members play a vital role in keeping Birmingham and the Black Country moving.

"Workers were already struggling on poverty pay rates and now they simply can’t make ends meet as a result of the cost of living crisis.

“Unite is entirely committed to improving the jobs, pay and conditions of its members, and workers at the West Midlands Metro will receive the union’s full support until this dispute is resolved.”

The workers are seeking a minimum pay rate of £27,000 for tram drivers and customer representatives and a £5,000 increase for all other grades that can start at £21,537. The tram drivers and customer representatives are currently paid £21,939, which Unite says is one of the lowest rates in the UK for this kind of role.

The union says that despite extensive negotiations, the employer has refused to make an offer which meets the workers' expectations.

Unite regional officer Sulinder Singh said: “If industrial action occurs it will undoubtedly cause considerable disruption but this dispute is entirely of the employers’ own making. It has had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but has refused to do so.”