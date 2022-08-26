Notification Settings

Appeal to find relatives after death of Wolverhampton man, 71

By James VukmirovicWednesfield

An appeal has gone out to find relatives or friends of a Wolverhampton man who has died.

Wolverhampton Council has launched an appeal to help find anyone who knew Kenneth Gittoes
Wolverhampton Council has put out the appeal to find anyone who knew Kenneth Gittoes.

The 71-year-old had most recently been living in Wednesfield and had previously lived in Bradmore, Merry Hill and Finchfield.

The council is asking for anyone who knew him or has information that could help trace his relatives to get in touch with the Court of Protection Team, in order for his funeral to be arranged.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with the Court of Protection Team at Wolverhampton Council so that his funeral can be arranged.

"Kenneth Gittoes, who was 71, was from Wolverhampton and had been living in the Wednesfield area. He previously lived in Bradmore, Merry Hill and Finchfield.

"Anyone who is related to Mr Gittoes, or has any information which may help trace his relatives, is asked to please call Protection and Funerals Officer Emma Dart on 01902 555394 or 07771 836046, or email her via emma.dart2@wolverhampton.gov.uk as soon as possible."

