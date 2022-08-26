Appeal to find relatives after death of Wolverhampton man, 71

Wolverhampton Council has launched an appeal to help find anyone who knew Kenneth Gittoes

Wolverhampton Council has put out the appeal to find anyone who knew Kenneth Gittoes.

The 71-year-old had most recently been living in Wednesfield and had previously lived in Bradmore, Merry Hill and Finchfield.

The council is asking for anyone who knew him or has information that could help trace his relatives to get in touch with the Court of Protection Team, in order for his funeral to be arranged.

