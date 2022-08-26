Free youth culture festival being held in West Park on Monday

West Park will be full of youth music on Monday

The Same Difference festival is for for young people aged between 11 and 18-years-old and will include local bands, open mic, dance, drumming workshops and drop-in creative sessions.

Same Difference is Wolverhampton Cultural Education Partnership (CEP) first youth festival in partnership with the Culture and Diversity Youth Group from YES.

Wolverhampton CEP, which is part of Department for Educational Local Cultural Education Partnership, was set up in 2015, to help children and young people shape the city’s culture.

Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: "Children and young adults are the city’s future as they help us in developing a cultural diverse city.

"The Local and Wolverhampton CEP a fantastic platform for children and young people aged 0 to 25 to share their resources, knowledge and skills into the projects, events and activities that they want to be involved in."

The CEP creates opportunities for those under 25-years-olds across the city. Membership is made up of organisations that work with children’s and young people including cultural organisations, education settings, artist educators and teachers.