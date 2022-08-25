Garden fire warning over bank holiday barbecues

Temperatures are expected to reach around 23 degrees – and although not as hot as in recent weeks – people still need to be on their guard, say fire safety bosses.

With this weekend being the last Bank Holiday before Christmas, hundreds of households across the city are expected to make the most of the warm spell with barbecue parties.

Councillor Greg Brackenridge, who is chair of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority, said: “Having barbecues in the garden should be safe and enjoyable, but it’s all too easy to be distracted by friends and family while you’re cooking.

“Never pour petrol, meths or other accelerants on to a barbecue. Some of the worst barbecue-related burns we see happen when people do this and the barbecue ‘explodes’ in their face.

“I would strongly urge anyone who is planning a barbecue this weekend to familiarise themselves with the following safety guidelines, more information on which can be found on the West Midlands Fire Service’s website at bit.ly/3AkHCsL”, he added.

make sure your barbecue’s in good working order

always barbecue on a flat site, well away from sheds, fences, trees or shrubs

keep children, garden games and pets well away from the cooking area

never leave the barbecue unattended

keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies

ensure the barbecue is cool before moving it

use only enough charcoal to cover the base, to a depth of about 50mm (2 inches)

only use recognised fire-lighters or starter fuel, and only on cold coals – use the minimum necessary and never use petrol

never put hot ashes straight into a dustbin or wheelie bin – they could melt the plastic and cause a fire

don’t use it indoors, in a tent or in an enclosed space. There’s a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, even when extinguished

The West Midlands is one of the highest areas in the UK that is most prone to outdoor fires, receiving 73 callouts per 100,000 residents for garden-related blazes over the past decade. This is 32 per cent more fires than in Staffordshire (55 per 100,000 people),

Jessica Willock from home insurance film Confused.com, who carried out the research, added: “With the Bank Holiday bringing an end to the barbecue season, we could be at risk of seeing garden-related fires over the weekend. However, as most households in the UK don’t use their barbecue often, some of us may not be aware of the risks.”