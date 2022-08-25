Black Country street racers: Application for new ban due soon

Council leaders and police bosses said the application will be made within the next few weeks, with a hearing date likely to be this autumn.

It is being led by Wolverhampton Council but it will ban the activity, also known as car cruising, in the city, Sandwell, Dudley and Walsall.

A similar injunction was previously in force for a six-year period and helped "dramatically" cut street racing across the region over that period.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Street racing is noisy, dangerous and illegal, and some events have resulted in serious injuries and even death.

“Over the last few years, we and the police have received hundreds of complaints about dangerous driving, excessive noise, littering and people and vehicles obstructing highways and residential or business properties.

“The previous Black Country-wide injunction proved incredibly effective in reducing instances of street racing across the region but, since it lapsed in 2021, the problem has started to grow once more.

“We are pleased that we will shortly be in a position to issue proceedings to seek a new injunction which, if granted, will once again give councils and the police the powers they need to crack down on street racing as and when it occurs.

“This is a very important piece of work, and we are working closely with our council and police colleagues across the Black Country to ensure the case for a new injunction that we will put to the High Court is as robust as it can possibly be.”

If granted, the injunction would forbid people from participating in, attending, promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event. Anyone ignoring the injunction could be arrested, face penalties such as up to two years imprisonment or an unlimited fine, or have their assets seized.

For the purposes of the application, street racing is defined as the act of drivers of cars, motorbikes or quadbikes meeting to race or show off in their vehicles.

People are invited to submit comments and observations regarding street racing and the application for a new injunction by emailing litigation@wolverhampton.gov.uk.

Comments received may be presented as evidence to the High Court.