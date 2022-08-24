Two people taken to hospital after car ends up fully inside Wolverhampton charity shop

A car ended up inside Barnardo's on Pendeford Park, Wolverhampton

Emergency services were called after the vehicle crashed into Barnardo's on Pendeford Park just before 4pm on Tuesday.

Two women suffered minor injuries and were taken to New Cross Hospital as a precaution, while several other people suffered shock.

A spokesman from West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called at 3.54pm to reports of a road traffic accident at Pendeford Park shopping centre.

"Two of our vehicles attended. The first crew was there within five minutes of being mobilised.

"The incident involved one car in collision with the front of Barnardo's.

"The car came to rest inside the shop. No one was trapped. The male driver was assessed by an ambulance crew but did not need treatment.

"Two women suffered minor injuries and were due to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

"Two members of staff at the shop and three girls suffered shock. We made the vehicle safe and a structural engineer was requested to attend."

A spokeswoman from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by the police at 3.55pm to Blaydon Road, Wolverhampton to reports of a car which had collided with a shop front.

"Two ambulances and two paramedic officers attended.

"Crews assessed three patients on scene, two of which were conveyed to New Cross Hospital as a precaution after sustaining minor injuries.

"The two other patients were discharged on scene."

A worker from a nearby shop, who did not want to be named, said it was not the first time a car had crashed into a shop at the shopping centre.

They added: "It's not the first time it's happened around here as we've had someone go through our door before, causing a bit of damage.

"There was also a time when someone lost control and hit about eight cars down here, so I think there needs to be speed bumps or traffic calming put down here."

A woman who was at the scene on Wednesday morning, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I didn't see it happen, but I was told about it and came down to see how bad it was.