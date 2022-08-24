Father of the bride’s hospital bed wedding wish comes true

Geoffrey was able to attend his daughter’s wedding from his New Cross Hospital bed

Geoffrey and Teresa Dudson’s daughter Lucy, 30, was set to get married to partner Tash on August 4 at Littywood Manor, at Bradley, near Stafford, after postponing their wedding twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sadly, Geoffrey was admitted to New Cross Hospital on July 1 after suffering from sickness, diarrhoea and confusion.

The 69-year-old, from Heath Hayes, was in hospital for a further five weeks and would have missed his daughter’s big day if it hadn’t been for staff making it possible for him to attend virtually.

Delighted Geoffrey said: “It was absolutely wonderful I could attend the wedding and I really felt a part of it. Thank you very much to everyone who helped us."

Teresa, 64, said: “When Geoffrey was rushed into New Cross Hospital he was originally treated on a medical ward while further tests were taken.

"He deteriorated rapidly and on July 4 he was moved to C18 and seen by a renal doctor who confirmed his kidneys were failing due to an E coli infection.

“He then developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) which is a very rare but serious disease which effects the kidneys and blood clotting.

"This caused a small stroke. Due to this he was moved to the intensive care unit (ICU) and I was told by doctors they weren’t sure if he would make it. It was a horrendous time and so worrying.

“The doctors told me they would try a plasma exchange, if this did not work it was palliative care. He was also put on a ventilator and fitted with a tracheotomy.

“Thankfully Geoffrey responded well to this and after seven days on ICU having dialysis and the plasma exchange, he started to improve.”

Teresa Dudson, Lucy Dudson and Tash Hughes

During this terrible time, the family were making the final plans for Lucy’s big day.

“The wedding date had already been postponed twice before and if we’d have had to cancel this one the next date was in two years’ time, so we had a family discussion to go ahead with the wedding, “ Teresa said.

When staff on ICU heard about the wedding they made plans to help Geoffrey attend the big day – virtually.

Jane Goodall, senior sister on ICU, said: “Although Geoffrey made good progress on ICU he was not well enough to leave hospital and attend the wedding. So we made plans to FaceTime it on the iPad so he could attend virtually.

“As the time got nearer to the wedding Geoffrey progressed rapidly and was moved to A7 the night before the wedding as he no longer needed intensive care.

“This was great for Geoffrey but at the same time, but we had everything set up to FaceTime from ICU.

“Staff from ICU went over to the ward on the morning of the wedding instead and got him wedding ready, dressing him in a shirt, corsage and tie to match the bridesmaids.

“Staff also arranged balloons and banners to make a nice background and put up bunting.

“We were really happy to help and I am glad the wedding day went well.”

Teresa said: “We are so grateful to the staff and will never forget their kindness.

"It made the day so special and even more emotional. As soon as we saw Geoff it was fantastic and really made the day.”