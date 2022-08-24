Cineworld threat met with dismay by families who say it is real treat

Jonathan Gardner, Cerys Gardner, Lila Gardner and Sian Gardner get ready to see Minions 2 at Cineworld

The potential bankruptcy of popular cinema chain Cineworld has been met with disappointment and concern by film fans in the West Midlands.

Bosses at Cineworld, the second largest cinema chain in the world, are considering whether to file for bankruptcy as the business struggles under heavy debts.

The possibility of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the USA, which is known as a reorganisation bankruptcy, doesn't necessarily mean the end of the company. Other companies, including Marvel have done the same in the past. But it has led to concern about jobs and the future of multiplex cinemas across the West Midlands.

Globally, the cinema giant employs around 28,000 people across 10 countries. Customers were sent text and email messages at the weekend assuring them it was business as normal, referring to bankruptcy reports as an “internal financial matter”.

At the Cineworld branch in Bentley Bridge Leisure Park in Wednesfield, people were taking advantage of the school holidays to take children to watch a film or having a day off to go to the pictures.

Most of those attending one of the films on offer said they had heard about the potential bankruptcy and expressed their concerns about the future of a cinema that carried fond memories for them.

The Cineworld is a key part of the Bentley Bridge complex, which also includes several restaurants and a Hollywood Bowl centre.

The Cineworld at Bentley Bridge has been a major part of the area for nearly 30 years

Sian Gardner from Wednesfield had come with her husband Jonathan and daughters Cerys and Lyla to see Minions: The Rise Of Gru and said it was a nice cinema and would be a shame to see it go.

She said: "We've been really disappointed to hear the news as it's a nice cinema and it's been really good the way it's been set up, as well as been a great place to do something with the children and come together as a family.

"We also need things like this in Wolverhampton and shouldn't be losing things like this and it's special because of the films it puts on and the new additions like the seats, the new screens and things like that.

"Losing it would mean one less thing for people to do as a family or with friends and I think we need to keep things like this in the city."

Cineworld is on the verge of applying for a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Steve Sidhu had travelled over from Tettenhall with his daughter Amber to watch DC League Of Super-Pets and said the increase in streaming services had had an effect on places like Cineworld.

He said: "It's sad news about Cineworld, but there has been a change with streaming networks and I think the buzz of going to the cinema has sort of faded over time, plus cinemas don't keep movies on as long as they normally would.

"However, if Cineworld was to go, it would be massive for this area as this is one of the main things that attracts people to Wednesfield, with all the restaurants being based around the cinema and a lot of trade being brought in."

Karl Jones said he hoped the chain would survive, but mentioned the pandemic as a reason for its decline

Karl Jones had come down to watch Nope and said he felt that the decline of the cinema had been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, but said he hoped the chain would survive.

He said: "When I first heard about this, I did think about how much Covid had accelerated change which was probably going to happen anyway, but in a decades time.

"If this place was to go, it would be really difficult for people because you've seen Showcase at Junction 10 of the M6 being knocked down and turned into a golf superstore, so it would be a shame to lose another multiplex in the area."

Abdullah Ibn-Farid had come from Dunstall Park to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and said it would be bad if the cinema closed as there wasn't anything else nearby.

Abdullah Ibn-Farid said it would be a shame to see the cinema go as it carried a lot of good memories for him

He said: "It'll be bad as there isn't anything nearby and I'd be sad to see it go as I've been coming here for a long time and it's a place very special to me.