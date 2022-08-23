Drought confirmed for West Midlands after higher than average temperatures

Environment Agency chiefs said the very dry weather has led to low river flows and reservoir levels falling within the River Severn catchment area.

The announcement does not mean any immediate actions itself, but instead means water companies will "step up their actions" to help tackle the issue.

The "important resource", which is used to supply water to more than six million people across the region, has been actively monitored for the last 11 weeks.

And the lack of rainfall this year has led to groundwater resources and reserves from reservoirs from Wales being used to maintain river flows across the area.

Cath Eales from the Environment Agency in the West Midlands, said: "The high temperatures have exacerbated pressures on our water environment and the wildlife that depend on it. These extreme weather conditions will become more likely, and potentially more severe, with climate change.

"We had some much-needed rain recently, but it cannot make up for many months of below average rainfall. It will take more prolonged rainfall to wet up soils and replenish rivers and reservoirs.

"It’s important for everyone to use water as efficiently as possible in this particularly dry period."

The triggers used to confirm the move to drought status for the West Midlands include the hydrological position (rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, and the dryness of soils), as well as the impacts these conditions have on public water supply, abstractors (including farmers) and the environment.

Bosses have said drought conditions could continue for "some time" and rivers and reservoirs will need "adequate rainfall" over autumn and winter, in the event the country sees a dry spring and summer next year.