Campaigner’s fight over claims for PIP

Wolverhampton resident Elizabeth Latham, who is campaigning to make people more aware of the situation surrounding PIP claims

Elizabeth Latham, who lives in Penn with husband Peter, was forced to stop work due to a wrist injury in 2018 and now spends her time fighting on behalf of severely ill people who are struggling to get their claims heard.

WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) woman Mrs Latham, says she has been contacted by “literally hundreds” of people who are seriously ill but have had their claims for PIP refused up to four times, despite meeting the designated criteria,

“I have read so many heartbreaking stories and want people to know what is going on. The system is nothing but a disrespectful joke to sick people who just want care, compassion and support – and here they are being treated like criminals. It’s utterly diabolical,” said.

“I am continually reading cases of extremely sick people being wrongly denied PIP and basic welfare support. Sick people with cancer, brain tumours, strokes, triple heart attacks, cerebral palsy, cycstic fybrosis, kidney failure, chronic osteoarthritis and rheumatism, fybromyalgia, Crohn’s disease and severe diabetes.

“These people are seriously ill. Yet, because of a disrespectful, unfair, unsympathetic, uncompassionate, uncaring, broken system these people are being denied help. They are either ignored, refused, turned down or have to face a court tribunal to prove how ill they are. This has to stop.”

Labour councillor Carol Hyatt (Merry Hill), who is backing Mrs Latham in her campaign, said: “Labour wants to see all assessments brought back in-house. This would allow a more caring, supportive service – providing better accountability and value for money than using profit-making contractors such as Capita, Atos and Maximus.”

A spokesman for the DWP said: “We deliver a supportive and compassionate service that helps millions of people each year and our priority is they get the benefits they are entitled to as soon as possible.