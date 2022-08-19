Wolverhampton buses diverted for Krazy Races event

A string of buses will be affected

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the route of the Krazy Races event from Queen Square down Darlington Street on Sunday.

Around 20 teams are expected to compete in the event being held for the first time in the city, after a successful race in Shrewsbury earlier this year.

But it will mean a string of buses stopping in the city centre will be diverted from 4am to 8pm due to part of Lichfield Street and Queens Square being shut on Sunday.

It will mean the number 1 service to Tettenhall Wood will go down part of Lichfield Street, Princess Square, Stafford Street, Ring Road St Peters, Chapel Ash island and Chapel Ash. The service to Dudley is unaffected.

The number 2 service to Warstones will go via Stafford Street, Broad Street, the ring road to Ring Road St Peters, Darlington Street and School Street. The route to Bushbury is unaffected.

The 3 bus to Castlecroft will go via Stafford Street, Broad Street, Ring Road to Chapel Ash island and to Chapel Ash. The service to Bushbury is unaffected.

The number 4 bus to Springhill will go via Stafford Street, Broad Street, Ring Road to Chapel Ash Island and then to Chapel Ash. The service to the i54 is unaffected.

The number 5 bus to Codsall will go via Broad Street, Stafford Street, Ring Road St Peters and Waterloo Road. The service to Wolverhampton is unaffected.

The number 6 bus to Wobaston will go via Broad Street, Stafford Street, Ring Road St Peters and Waterloo Road. The service to Wolverhampton is unaffected.

The number 10 bus to Perton will go via Broad Street, Stafford Street, Ring Road St Peters, Chapel Ash island and then to Chapel Ash. The service to Wolverhampton is unaffected.

The number 15 service to Merry Hill will go via part of Lichfield Street, Princess Square, Stafford Street, Ring Road St Peters, Chapel Ash island and to Chapel Ash. The service to Wolverhampton is unaffected.

The number 16 bus to Stourbridge will go via Ring Road St David's, Ring Road St Patrick's, Ring Road St Peters, Darlington Street and School Street. The service to Wolverhampton is unaffected.