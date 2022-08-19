Man, 44, arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment and neglect in Black Country care home probe

Police stock image.

Police have confirmed that a man has been arrested and has been bailed with conditions, including not to attend a care home while inquiries continue.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We're working alongside Wolverhampton Council and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) to investigate concerns around Cedar Grange care home.

"A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment and neglect. He has since been bailed with conditions, including not to attend the home, while inquiries continue."

Cedar Grange care home is based on 453 Stafford Road, Oxley, Wolverhampton.

The home is a privately-owned residential care home, and registers a maximum of 59 service users according to the website.

The business states on its website: "The Cedar Grange is our purpose-built residential care home in Wolverhampton, specialising in 24-hour residential care for elderly people.

"We pride ourselves in being dementia specialists through our years of experience which we use along side the latest training."

The Cedar Grange website also states it provides three types of services, and they are residential care, dementia care and respite care.

Cedar Grange's head office has been contacted and they said they are currently not in a position to comment.