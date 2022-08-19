Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dramatic images show four-car crash in Wolverhampton

By Sunil MiddaWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

One person was taken to hospital after a four car collision on Goldthorn Hill in Wolverhampton.

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.
Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

The four vehicle road traffic collision happened around 6.30pm on Thursday, and Goldthorn Hill was closed in both directions.

Emergency services were at the scene, including police, ambulance service and fire service.

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

Two fire engines, nine firefighters from Fallings Park fire and Bilston fire stations responded to the collision.

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

Images show significant damage to two vehicles in particular, with one mounted on the pavement, smashed through a brick wall.

A silver Mercedes SUV looks to have smashed through a brick wall and has the most damage, with the complete front end damaged.

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

Fire crews gave initial care to three people who had managed to get themselves out of their vehicles, and one was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two fire engines crewed by firefighters from Fallings Park and Bilston fire stations responded to a four-car collision just before 6.35pm on Thursday 18 August.

"Goldthorn Hill in Blakenhall needed to be closed in both directions following the incident.

"Our crews gave initial care to three people who’d managed to get themselves out of their vehicles. One of them is understood to have been taken to hospital by the ambulance service."

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News