Dramatic images show four-car crash in Wolverhampton

Road traffic collision on Goldthorn Hill, Wolverhampton.

The four vehicle road traffic collision happened around 6.30pm on Thursday, and Goldthorn Hill was closed in both directions.

Emergency services were at the scene, including police, ambulance service and fire service.

Two fire engines, nine firefighters from Fallings Park fire and Bilston fire stations responded to the collision.

Images show significant damage to two vehicles in particular, with one mounted on the pavement, smashed through a brick wall.

A silver Mercedes SUV looks to have smashed through a brick wall and has the most damage, with the complete front end damaged.

Fire crews gave initial care to three people who had managed to get themselves out of their vehicles, and one was taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

West Midlands Fire Service said: "Two fire engines crewed by firefighters from Fallings Park and Bilston fire stations responded to a four-car collision just before 6.35pm on Thursday 18 August.

"Goldthorn Hill in Blakenhall needed to be closed in both directions following the incident.

"Our crews gave initial care to three people who’d managed to get themselves out of their vehicles. One of them is understood to have been taken to hospital by the ambulance service."