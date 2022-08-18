Notification Settings

Woman identified after appeal over collision that left boy injured

By Lisa O'Brien

A woman has been identified after police issued an appeal following a boy being hit by a car in Wolverhampton.

The boy was hit by a car and suffered a fractured eye socket and broken leg, with the driver failing to provide any details, West Midlands Police said.

Police issued CCTV footage of the driver, who stopped a short distance away from where the collision happened on Bridgnorth Road on May 30.

A seven-year-old boy was left with a fractured eye socket, a broken leg and bruising to his face after the collision.

The force said the female driver got out of the car, but failed to give any details and her registration plate was not captured on CCTV.

Wolverhampton Police tweeted this afternoon that a woman has now been identified following the appeal and investigations are ongoing.

The post said: "We have identified a woman after we appealed for information on a collision in Bridgnorth Road.

"Our investigations are ongoing."

