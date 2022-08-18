Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton service station store granted extended hours

By Joe SweeneyWolverhamptonPublished:

A service station convenience store in Wolverhampton will be able to trade for longer and sell alcohol into the early hours.

People scrambled to buy fuel at TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station
People scrambled to buy fuel at TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station

The shop, at the Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Blakenhall, is located opposite Phoenix Park – an area notoriously plagued by regular incidents of booze-fuelled crime, noise and disruption.

It falls within a Cumulative Impact Area – a designated zone where the number and type of licensed premises has impacted adversely on the area.

The application by Davinder Talwar, director of Rondel Trading Ltd, was granted for an initial period of six months subject to conditions, meaning the store can now open 24 hours a day from Tuesday to Saturday, with sales of alcohol from 10am to 2am and 10am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

Prior to approval, the proposal had prompted a number of concerns – most notably from Blakenhall Labour councillor Paul Birch, West Midlands Police and licensing bosses.

All three had expressed unease that granting of the extended hours and alcohol sales would lead to a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.

The store will be monitored over the six-month period to see how the new hours are working out.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News