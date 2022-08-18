Wolverhampton service station store granted extended hours

People scrambled to buy fuel at TotalEnergies Blakenhall Service Station

The shop, at the Blakenhall Service Station on Dudley Road, Blakenhall, is located opposite Phoenix Park – an area notoriously plagued by regular incidents of booze-fuelled crime, noise and disruption.

It falls within a Cumulative Impact Area – a designated zone where the number and type of licensed premises has impacted adversely on the area.

The application by Davinder Talwar, director of Rondel Trading Ltd, was granted for an initial period of six months subject to conditions, meaning the store can now open 24 hours a day from Tuesday to Saturday, with sales of alcohol from 10am to 2am and 10am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

Prior to approval, the proposal had prompted a number of concerns – most notably from Blakenhall Labour councillor Paul Birch, West Midlands Police and licensing bosses.

All three had expressed unease that granting of the extended hours and alcohol sales would lead to a rise in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area.