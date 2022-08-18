Notification Settings

Man seriously injured in Wolverhampton shooting

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished: Last Updated:

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the leg outside a property in Wolverhampton.

Kipling Road. Photo: Google
Emergency services scrambled to Kipling Road, near to the A449 Stafford Road in Oxley, at 9.19pm on Wednesday.

The victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for further treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile police have launched an investigation into the attack and have beefed up officer numbers in the area to reassure people.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our forensic experts are gathering evidence at the scene on Kipling Road and we have extra officers patrolling the area to reassure the public."

An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended and treated the man before taking him to hospital.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously with information on 0800 555 111. Quote log number 3918 of August 17.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

