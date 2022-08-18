Man seriously injured in Wolverhampton shooting

Kipling Road. Photo: Google

Emergency services scrambled to Kipling Road, near to the A449 Stafford Road in Oxley, at 9.19pm on Wednesday.

The victim, in his 40s, was taken to hospital for further treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile police have launched an investigation into the attack and have beefed up officer numbers in the area to reassure people.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Our forensic experts are gathering evidence at the scene on Kipling Road and we have extra officers patrolling the area to reassure the public."

An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended and treated the man before taking him to hospital.