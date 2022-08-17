Notification Settings

'Darius won the hearts of everyone he met" – Wolverhampton theatre pays heartfelt tribute

Staff at Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre have paid tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh after he "lit up" the city stage when he performed at the venue.

Image released by Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in tribute to Darius

Former Pop Idol contestant and theatre star Darius was been found dead in his US apartment at the age of 41, his family announced.

The singer and actor was found dead in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 – although the cause of death remains unknown.

Darius visited the Black Country when he performed in the production of Funny Girl.

A spokeswoman for Wolverhampton Grand said: "We are incredibly sad to hear that Darius Campbell Danesh has passed away.

"Darius lit up our stage in the 2017 production of Funny Girl and won the hearts of staff, audiences and everyone he met."

