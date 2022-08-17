Councillor summoned to court over rent arrears

Councillor Celia Hibbert. Photo: Harborough Labour Group.

Councillor Celia Hibbert, who represents Penn ward for the Labour group, attended the county court which was sitting at Wolverhampton Magistrates in North Street on Monday afternoon.

Appearing on the list for the hearing under the name Cecelia Osakwe, Councillor Hibbert shielded her face with papers to prevent photos being taken upon her arrival at the court.

She was attending after notice was served by Mrs Jaswinder Kaur Bahri over rent arrears for a property in Mount Road, Penn.

Prior to the hearing, both Councillor Hibbert and Mrs Kaur sat in a meeting room with their representatives with a view to arriving at a resolution.

After speaking for around half an hour, both parties emerged and Mrs Kaur said that they had reached an agreement.

Councillor Hibbert then left the building without commenting and did not enter the courtroom.

Michael Rowland from the Citizen’s Advice Bureau (CAB), representing Councillor Hibbert, told the court that there had been some dispute over historic rent arrears, but following negotiations Mrs Bahri had agreed to withdraw the claim.

Following the hearing she said: “We’ve come to an arrangement for a repayment plan over a short period of time and that’s enough. I am happy with that.”