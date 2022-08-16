Some West Midlands Metro trams halted again thanks to overhead line problems

Trams are currently unable to run between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury

As of 5pm today, trams can only run between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village.

⚠️ #WMMNew - 17.00 - Due to damage to overhead lines, trams are unable to stop between Wolverhampton St George's and Wednesbury Parkway. Trams are in operation between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village only. pic.twitter.com/oLoXGMLFhv — West Midlands Metro (@WMmetro) August 16, 2022

It comes after the service was plagued with problems, with three complete service suspensions in the space of nine months due to cracks in the bodywork of the trams.

Union members are also balloting on whether or not to take strike action due to disputes over pay, with tram crew rejecting a £25k pay proposal.