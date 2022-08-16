Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Some West Midlands Metro trams halted again thanks to overhead line problems

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonPublished: Comments

West Midland Metro services are currently unable to travel between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury due to overhead line problems.

Trams are currently unable to run between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury
Trams are currently unable to run between Wolverhampton and Wednesbury

As of 5pm today, trams can only run between Wednesbury Parkway and Edgbaston Village.

It comes after the service was plagued with problems, with three complete service suspensions in the space of nine months due to cracks in the bodywork of the trams.

Union members are also balloting on whether or not to take strike action due to disputes over pay, with tram crew rejecting a £25k pay proposal.

It remains unknown when the service from Wednesbury to Wolverhampton will resume.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Walsall
Sandwell
Dudley
Transport
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News