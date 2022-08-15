Wolverhampton charity partners with Porsche to take annual challenge to next level

New charity partner Porsche Wolverhampton

Each year, The Haven Wolverhampton run a campaign called the 104 challenge.

The month-long event aims to raise awareness of the two women killed every single week in the UK at the hands of a current or former partner.

To raise awareness, the charity asks its supporters and the public to run, walk or cycle 104 miles as either a team or an individual.

Their new charity partner Porsche Wolverhampton decided to take on the challenge and elevate it to new levels.

On Sunday morning, before their dealership on Stafford Road opened, they cleared the showroom of their range of top-of-the-range cars and created a running track.

Staff across the sales team and wider teams then took to the track, completing 104 laps each in aid of The Haven.

In total, each member ran 10K, totalling way over 104 kilometres as a final figure.

Ben Robinson, new car sales manager at Porsche said: "We are delighted to be launching our partnership with The Haven Wolverhampton, and additionally excited to be able to start the partnership off by taking part in the charity’s annual 104 Challenge.

"Over the past two years, we have raised thousands for the Leukaemia Unit Appeal Fund based at Russell’s Hall hospital.

"We have now committed our efforts to The Haven, and all money raised will go towards supporting them across their entire operation and in the incredible work they do for local women and children."

Jade Secker, fundraising manager at The Haven added: "We are incredibly grateful to have the support of the wonderful team at Porsche Wolverhampton.

"From the very start of this partnership, they have all been so keen to really get involved, and to learn more about what we do and how they can support.

"Seeing their showroom transformed into a running track demonstrates their incredible commitment to raising vital funds and making positive changes to the lives of those in our shared community.

"We are really excited for what is to come in the partnership and look forward to working more closely with the team."