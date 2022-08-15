Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic launches at Wolves' home

By Thomas ParkesWolverhamptonPublished:

Health leaders have opened up a Covid-19 vaccination clinic at Wolves' home ground in a bid to boost uptake for residents in the city.

St John Ambulance volunteers are offering the Covid-19 vaccine at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Molineux.
St John Ambulance volunteers are offering the Covid-19 vaccine at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Molineux.

First, second and booster vaccinations will be administered outside Molineux Stadium from 10am to 4pm every day until August 21.

It is open to anyone aged 18 or over and no appointment is necessary and runs as part of a series of pop-ups across Wolverhampton.

Dr Rob Chakraverty, head of performance and medicine at Wolves, said: “We are delighted that we are able to contribute to the health of the nation in this small but very important way, by opening up the Molineux for Covid-19 vaccinations.”

The clinic is being run in partnership with Central Health and St John Ambulance.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Vaccination is the best protection people can get against Covid-19.

"We are working closely with our health partners to make it as easy as possible for people to get their Covid-19 jab when they want them, and so we are pleased to be offering a series of pop-up clinics over the school holidays and into September to offer vaccinations in convenient locations.

"We don’t want Covid-19 to ruin people’s summer so, if you haven't already had your first or second jab, or your booster, and they are now due, please get down to Molineux Stadium or one of our regular clinics this week. Remember that getting your booster when it is due is particularly important as the effectiveness of the vaccine lessens after time."

The pop-up clinics are operating alongside regular walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics, including those offering vaccinations for people aged five and over.

Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News