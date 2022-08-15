Pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinic launches at Wolves' home

St John Ambulance volunteers are offering the Covid-19 vaccine at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Molineux.

First, second and booster vaccinations will be administered outside Molineux Stadium from 10am to 4pm every day until August 21.

It is open to anyone aged 18 or over and no appointment is necessary and runs as part of a series of pop-ups across Wolverhampton.

Dr Rob Chakraverty, head of performance and medicine at Wolves, said: “We are delighted that we are able to contribute to the health of the nation in this small but very important way, by opening up the Molineux for Covid-19 vaccinations.”

The clinic is being run in partnership with Central Health and St John Ambulance.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Vaccination is the best protection people can get against Covid-19.

"We are working closely with our health partners to make it as easy as possible for people to get their Covid-19 jab when they want them, and so we are pleased to be offering a series of pop-up clinics over the school holidays and into September to offer vaccinations in convenient locations.

"We don’t want Covid-19 to ruin people’s summer so, if you haven't already had your first or second jab, or your booster, and they are now due, please get down to Molineux Stadium or one of our regular clinics this week. Remember that getting your booster when it is due is particularly important as the effectiveness of the vaccine lessens after time."