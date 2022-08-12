Molineux to provide the final destination for Prostate Cancer UK’s marathon

Prostate Cancer UK's Football March

Prostate Cancer UK is once again hosting a series of marches this September as the football community unites against the most common cancer in men – and the event will return to the West Midlands on September 24.

For a sixth time, the leading men’s health charity will visit football venues across the nation and is calling on fans to join four 26.2-mile walks across the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, the South Coast and London.

The march starts on Thursday, September 22 where fans can make their way up the football pyramid by walking from National League Altrincham FC to the home of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Prostate Cancer UK's Football March

On September 24 the walkers are in the West Midlands kicking off at Birmingham City’s St Andrew’s, making their way to Aston Villa and from Villa Park, the route visits Walsall.

The route continues across the Black Country and finishes at Molineux, home of Wolves.

Led by Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, walkers marched from Hartlepool to Wembley in 2016, Exeter to Newcastle in 2017, and all four UK nations in four days in 2019.

Stelling said: “Unbelievable. That’s how I’d describe Prostate Cancer UK’s football marches.

"It’s a terrific event with terrific people, and you’ll get to visit some great football clubs too. Plus, you will be doing your bit to help beat prostate cancer.

"Sadly, other commitments mean I’ll be unable to walk this year, and although my feet will thank me, I’ll miss marching alongside so many inspiring people."

There are 36,139 men living with prostate cancer in the West Midlands, and for one of them, Aston Villa fan Brian Harrison, his walking story has now gone full circle.

He said: “It’s fantastic that the Football March has returned to the West Midlands and I’m really looking forward to meeting up with friends old and new on the road to the Black Country.

"It’s also fitting that the end of the day is Wolverhampton Wanderers too, as it was at Molineux that it all started for me, when taking part in my first march, and it’s fair to say I got the bug.

"That initial march was an absolutely brilliant experience, the people I met were fantastic and that’s why I keep coming back and supporting this brilliant charity.

"It’s been great to see the event grow and I’m grateful to have walked side by side with so many people, famous faces and men, like me, who have been affected by this awful disease.

"My own diagnosis came out of the blue, after a chance conversation with my pharmacist. I’m so happy I had that chat, but it shouldn’t be left to chance.

"That’s why I’m so happy to continue to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK and thank everyone who will do the same this September.

"That money will help the charity in their ultimate aim to fund a better test and ensure future generations don’t suffer like my family did."