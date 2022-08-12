11-year-old wins Mander Shopping Centre's enchanted forest writing competition

Laura Taylor presents winner Darcey Barton, aged 11, with her prize.

Darcey Barton, an 11-year-old pupil from St Teresa's Catholic Primary Academy, held off the competition from 89 other entries to win a £100 Enjoy Wolverhampton gift card.

Her story will also be printed and displayed at the Mander Centre and featured across the centre's social media channels.

Marketing manager for the Mander Centre, Laura Taylor, said: "This summer the lower mall in the centre is being transformed into an enchanted forest and we wanted to make the experience as fun and magical as we could.

"So we invited local primary school children to write a story that will be displayed across the forest on the theme of ‘The Secret in the Centre’.

"Children are great at creating and storytelling and we wanted to give them a chance to have their story shown to all our customers.

"Darcey's story was really intelligently written and got us thinking at the end."

The competition was open to any primary school and any pupil regardless of ability.

Stories had to include some of the features of the display, including a giant gold posing frame, flower swing bench, trees, a den, bright colours, tasty food, picket fences, butterflies, toad stalls, flower arch.