Warnings about fire service cuts as wildfires could return during heatwave

The view from Lickey Hills Golf Club

Fire services across the country were “stretched to the limit” during July’s heatwave after wildfires raged due to record temperatures which topped 40 degrees.

The Fire Brigade Union has warned the next few days could be deadly as everything is a lot drier a month on as temperatures soar with more wildfires feared, like the one that ripped across the Lickey Hills last month.

Black Country FBU representative Kevin Bough said: “It could be really dangerous. Wildfires in fields are lot more dangerous for firefighters because there is a lot less water around than in the city.

“We just do not have enough firefighters, when I started in 2008 there were 2,000 and every year I have seen a reduction of staff year on year, we now only have less than 1,200 on the books.” However a West Midlands Fire Service disputes that they have been “over stretched” and said they were even able to help other services as far afield as Norfolk last month.

A spokesman said: “Our service delivery model, planning and resource availability meant we were able to give much-needed support at incidents being managed by neighbouring services, and to our colleagues in Norfolk.”

After more than a decade of cuts to personnel and fire stations those who warned they would lead to lives being put in danger believe the "new normal" of higher temperatures proves this.

Ten years ago West Midlands Fire Service closed down Halesowen and Cradley Heath fire stations despite objections from firefighters and local residents.

Former fire fighter John Edwards was a member of the West Midlands Fire and Rescue Authority for 20 years.

He said: "We warned the West Midlands Fire Service could not sustain the cuts imposed ten years ago and we are now seeing the consequences of those cutbacks.

"Some of us warned at the time the cuts impact would last well into the future. When the service was already depleted of resources of firefighters and control room staff the cuts meant it simply would not be able to cope with future events. We are now at that crisis point.

"So the neighbouring brigades rely heavily on the West Midlands Fire Service to help them out, we but staff cannot be two places at once."

He added: "There were people who warned of global warning all those years ago but they were dismissed as crackpots, but if we see wildfires like last month then something will have to be done."

The wildfires, including those in the Lickey Hills, caused by last month's record temperatures were the stuff of nightmares for firefighters.

Fire Brigade Union Black Country rep Kevin Bough said: "A fire in a field is so much more dangerous and arduous than a house fire, that's why so many firefighters were exhausted last month.

"We have hit a crisis point and there needs to be major recruitment to cope with demand, the West Midlands Fire Service is recruiting but that is only making up for those people who are retiring."

According to recent research fire fighters are four times as likely to be diagnosed with cancer than the general public due to the carcinogen materials they are exposed to.

In June the FBU rejected a two per cent increase claiming it was in fact a pay decrease due to the cost of living crisis, firefighters are expected to vote on industrial action in the coming months.

West Midlands Fire Service denied the organisation were in the middle of a staffing crisis.

A spokesman said: "Staffordshire and West Midlands Fire Control managed more than 900 calls for the West Midlands over July 19 and 20 July. We mobilised resources to 260 incidents.

"Our staff worked extremely hard in challenging circumstances to keep our communities safe during last month’s heatwave. Our service delivery model, planning and resource availability meant we were able to give much-needed support at incidents being managed by neighbouring services, and to our colleagues in Norfolk.

"We’re not aware of any calls going unanswered. When call numbers are high, some are diverted to other fire control rooms and we take additional calls on their behalf."

The spokesman added: "Over the two days, we had around 30 calls to incidents in the area served by Haden Cross fire station. We needed to mobilise resources to a third of these, five of which were outdoor fires and all of which we attended within our 20-minute response time for such incidents.

"For the whole of July, our average attendance time for serious incidents in high-risk areas was 4 minutes and 50 seconds, which is within our five-minute standard. The average for outdoor fires was 6 minutes 50 Seconds. This was in spite of increased demand caused by the heatwave.