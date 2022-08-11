Teenage fundraiser to host 24-hour charity stall outside his house for good cause

Fundraiser Louis Johnson is holding a 24-hour charity stall at his home this weekend.

Louis Johnson from Wolverhampton will stand on his drive for a whole day and night to try and raise money for Birmingham Children's Hospital, for whom the 16-year-old has raised over £18,000.

There will be a tombola at the stall, as well as an assortment of items such as stationery, plants, jewellery, books, DVDs, and cards.

Louis's mother, Teresa, said: "The fundraising team at the children's hospital were just bantering and suggested that Louis could do a 24-hour stall outside his house.

"They told Louis that nobody else had done it before, so he'll be on the drive for 24 hours.

"I'm so proud of him. He just does it to make a difference."

The 16-year-old has raised over £50,000 for 18 different charities over the last 14 years, racking up a series of awards in the process.

In March, Louis was crowned the West Midlands winner of the UK’s Young Neighbour of the Year Awards, for looking after his neighbours during the height of lockdown.

He also won the West Midlands Police Crime and Commission Young Citizen Award, has been nominated for a West Midlands Police Diamond Award, and received the British Citizen Award in 2016 at Westminster Palace.

The stall will be on the family's drive at 6 Long Lake Avenue in Tettenhall Wood (WV6 8EX) from 11am on Saturday to 11am on Sunday.